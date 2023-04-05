News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

U.S. oil prices settle at their highest since January in wake of surprise OPEC+ production cuts
Oil futures climb on Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest since January in the wake of recent unexpected announcement of OPEC+ production cuts.
Mexican Government to Buy Power Plants From Spain's Iberdrola
The acquisition will increase the state-owned utility's share of the country's electricity generation to 55%, the government says.
Viva Energy Buys OTR Group for A$1.15 Billion
Deal brings Viva 205 stores operating under the On The Run brand.
Iraq, Kurds Reach Temporary Deal to Unblock Oil Flows After Dispute
A standoff between the central government and the semiautonomous Kurdish region in the north over oil sales had blocked nearly 500,000 barrels a day in exports and helped send crude prices rising.
Can the Oil and Gas Industry Crack Geothermal Energy?
Geothermal energy has been a neglected corner of renewable energy because of its high cost and high risk profile.
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk
Find insight on natural gas prices, Petrofac, Petro Rio, Enel, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.
Oil Prices Surge 6.3% in Steepest Rise in Over a Year
The jump follows a vow by Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members to cut production.
Saudi Arabia's Oil Production Cuts Reflect Cost of Reshaping Economy
Riyadh needs to keep prices high enough to fund grandiose gigaprojects.
Saudi-Led Oil Producers to Lower Output Further
The new cuts are expected to total more than a million barrels a day, a surprise move that led to a jump in crude prices.
OPEC+ Oil Market Move Less Surprising Than It Seems
The latest output cut took the markets by surprise, but conditions might have justified it.
