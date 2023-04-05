Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  12:43:25 2023-04-05 am EDT
81.02 USD   +0.13%
12:56aINDIA STOCKS-Financials aid rise in Indian shares ahead of RBI rate decision
RE
12:33aINDIA BONDS-India bond yields fall tracking U.S. peers; RBI decision key
RE
12:19aOil prices edge up as OPEC+ output cuts, U.S. inventories brighten outlook
RE
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

04/05/2023 | 12:16am EDT
U.S. oil prices settle at their highest since January in wake of surprise OPEC+ production cuts

Oil futures climb on Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest since January in the wake of recent unexpected announcement of OPEC+ production cuts. 

 
Mexican Government to Buy Power Plants From Spain's Iberdrola

The acquisition will increase the state-owned utility's share of the country's electricity generation to 55%, the government says. 

 
Viva Energy Buys OTR Group for A$1.15 Billion

Deal brings Viva 205 stores operating under the On The Run brand. 

 
Iraq, Kurds Reach Temporary Deal to Unblock Oil Flows After Dispute

A standoff between the central government and the semiautonomous Kurdish region in the north over oil sales had blocked nearly 500,000 barrels a day in exports and helped send crude prices rising. 

 
Can the Oil and Gas Industry Crack Geothermal Energy?

Geothermal energy has been a neglected corner of renewable energy because of its high cost and high risk profile. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on natural gas prices, Petrofac, Petro Rio, Enel, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
Oil Prices Surge 6.3% in Steepest Rise in Over a Year

The jump follows a vow by Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members to cut production. 

 
Saudi Arabia's Oil Production Cuts Reflect Cost of Reshaping Economy

Riyadh needs to keep prices high enough to fund grandiose gigaprojects. 

 
Saudi-Led Oil Producers to Lower Output Further

The new cuts are expected to total more than a million barrels a day, a surprise move that led to a jump in crude prices. 

 
OPEC+ Oil Market Move Less Surprising Than It Seems

The latest output cut took the markets by surprise, but conditions might have justified it.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-23 0015ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.07% 85.25 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
ENEL S.P.A. -0.30% 5.585 Delayed Quote.11.37%
IBERDROLA, S.A. 0.57% 11.425 Delayed Quote.4.53%
PETRO RIO S.A. 4.48% 33.85 Delayed Quote.-12.93%
PETROFAC LIMITED -8.16% 72.6 Delayed Quote.3.35%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.28% 98.3238 Real-time Quote.-53.14%
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 3.73% 3.195 Delayed Quote.10.62%
WTI 0.12% 81.019 Delayed Quote.0.03%
12:56aINDIA STOCKS-Financials aid rise in Indian shares ahead of RBI rate decision
RE
12:33aINDIA BONDS-India bond yields fall tracking U.S. peers; RBI decision key
RE
12:19aOil prices edge up as OPEC+ output cuts, U.S. inventories brighten outlook
RE
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Caution Expected as Concerns Rise Over Econ..
DJ
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:12aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise as financials gain on strong quarterly updates
RE
04/04Thai headline CPI rises 2.83% y/y in March, slowest pace in 15 months
RE
04/04Japan's Nikkei set to snap 3-day gain as strong yen, US recession worries weigh
RE
04/04Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Fall, Tracking Wall Stree..
DJ
04/04Malaysia secures $555 million potential exports during PM's China visit
RE
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
