News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

U.S. oil prices settle at their highest since January in wake of surprise OPEC+ production cuts

Oil futures climb on Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest since January in the wake of recent unexpected announcement of OPEC+ production cuts.

Mexican Government to Buy Power Plants From Spain's Iberdrola

The acquisition will increase the state-owned utility's share of the country's electricity generation to 55%, the government says.

Viva Energy Buys OTR Group for A$1.15 Billion

Deal brings Viva 205 stores operating under the On The Run brand.

Iraq, Kurds Reach Temporary Deal to Unblock Oil Flows After Dispute

A standoff between the central government and the semiautonomous Kurdish region in the north over oil sales had blocked nearly 500,000 barrels a day in exports and helped send crude prices rising.

Can the Oil and Gas Industry Crack Geothermal Energy?

Geothermal energy has been a neglected corner of renewable energy because of its high cost and high risk profile.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on natural gas prices, Petrofac, Petro Rio, Enel, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Oil Prices Surge 6.3% in Steepest Rise in Over a Year

The jump follows a vow by Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members to cut production.

Saudi Arabia's Oil Production Cuts Reflect Cost of Reshaping Economy

Riyadh needs to keep prices high enough to fund grandiose gigaprojects.

Saudi-Led Oil Producers to Lower Output Further

The new cuts are expected to total more than a million barrels a day, a surprise move that led to a jump in crude prices.

OPEC+ Oil Market Move Less Surprising Than It Seems

The latest output cut took the markets by surprise, but conditions might have justified it.

