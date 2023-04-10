Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  12:19:50 2023-04-10 am EDT
80.53 USD   -0.35%
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/09Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Higher at Start of the Week
DJ
04/09Rupee contends with Fed rate hike possibility, favourable momentum at open
RE
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

04/10/2023 | 12:16am EDT
Saudi Arabia-Led Oil Cuts Run Into Gusher of Alternative Supplies

The wild card for the market lies in players such as Nigeria where production has risen unexpectedly but is prone to outages. 

 
Exxon Mobil: Eyes on the Permian Prize

Exxon Mobil was once known for exploring for oil in all sorts of exotic places, but right now its own backyard is looking like the best option. 

 
YPF, Repsol Settle Passaic River Bankruptcy Lawsuit for $575 Million

The former parent companies of Maxus Energy reached a $575 million settlement to end a longstanding bankruptcy-court lawsuit over who should pay to clean up the contaminated Passaic River in New Jersey. 

 
Exxon Eyes Potential Megadeal With Shale Driller Pioneer

The oil and gas giant has held informal, early-stage talks to buy Pioneer Natural Resources, which is valued at $49 billion. 

 
U.S. oil refiners looking at 'record' Q1 profits ahead of peak summer season

U.S. oil refiners are slated to report "record" quarterly profits during a traditionally weak season, analysts at BofA Securities said in a note Thursday, calling it a "golden age of refining." 

 
Renewable Diesel Booms Despite Concern Over Effect on Food Prices

As U.S. production of the plant- and animal-derived biofuel soars, the EPA is worrying about surging demand for vegetable oils 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

National Grid, Energisa and more featured in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
NGP-Backed Oil Producers Could Be Private Equity's Next Big Exit in the Permian

NGP Energy Capital Management is looking to sell two shale companies in the region, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
Shell Issues an Upbeat Outlook. The Stock Rises.

The oil-and-gas company says the performance of its oil products division in the first three months is expected to be 'significantly higher' than in the fourth quarter of 2022. 

 
OPEC+ Cut Won't Throttle Chinese Oil Demand

The U.S. is looking shaky, but the world's largest energy consumer is still in the early stages of its post-Covid recovery.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-10-23 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.38% 84.86 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -1.66% 115.05 Delayed Quote.4.31%
NATIONAL GRID PLC 0.97% 1140 Delayed Quote.14.30%
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY -1.06% 208.16 Delayed Quote.-8.86%
REPSOL S.A. 0.04% 14.06 Delayed Quote.-5.32%
WTI -0.33% 80.527 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
All news about WTI
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/09Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Higher at Start of the We..
DJ
04/09Rupee contends with Fed rate hike possibility, favourable momentum at open
RE
04/09Oil & Natural Gas to Raise Stake in Mangalore SEZ to 49%
MT
04/09Aramco to supply full volumes to Asia despite OPEC+ oil cuts - sources
RE
04/09INDIA BONDS-India bond yields may rise tracking US peers, RBI pause to support
RE
04/09India inflation seen easing in March on softening food price rises
RE
04/09Saudi Aramco to supply full oil volumes to some Asian refiners in May -sources
RE
04/09Asian shares subdued as jobs data raises odds of Fed rate hike
RE
04/09Saudi aramco to supply full contract volumes of crude oil to at…
RE
More news
