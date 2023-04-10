News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Saudi Arabia-Led Oil Cuts Run Into Gusher of Alternative Supplies

The wild card for the market lies in players such as Nigeria where production has risen unexpectedly but is prone to outages.

Exxon Mobil: Eyes on the Permian Prize

Exxon Mobil was once known for exploring for oil in all sorts of exotic places, but right now its own backyard is looking like the best option.

YPF, Repsol Settle Passaic River Bankruptcy Lawsuit for $575 Million

The former parent companies of Maxus Energy reached a $575 million settlement to end a longstanding bankruptcy-court lawsuit over who should pay to clean up the contaminated Passaic River in New Jersey.

Exxon Eyes Potential Megadeal With Shale Driller Pioneer

The oil and gas giant has held informal, early-stage talks to buy Pioneer Natural Resources, which is valued at $49 billion.

U.S. oil refiners looking at 'record' Q1 profits ahead of peak summer season

U.S. oil refiners are slated to report "record" quarterly profits during a traditionally weak season, analysts at BofA Securities said in a note Thursday, calling it a "golden age of refining."

Renewable Diesel Booms Despite Concern Over Effect on Food Prices

As U.S. production of the plant- and animal-derived biofuel soars, the EPA is worrying about surging demand for vegetable oils

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

National Grid, Energisa and more featured in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

NGP-Backed Oil Producers Could Be Private Equity's Next Big Exit in the Permian

NGP Energy Capital Management is looking to sell two shale companies in the region, people familiar with the matter said.

Shell Issues an Upbeat Outlook. The Stock Rises.

The oil-and-gas company says the performance of its oil products division in the first three months is expected to be 'significantly higher' than in the fourth quarter of 2022.

OPEC+ Cut Won't Throttle Chinese Oil Demand

The U.S. is looking shaky, but the world's largest energy consumer is still in the early stages of its post-Covid recovery.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-10-23 0015ET