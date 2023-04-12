News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

U.S. oil prices mark their highest finish since January

Oil futures climb on Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest since January and global benchmark Brent marking its highest finish in about five weeks.

Global oil production growth will soon 'shift' away from OPEC, says EIA

The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday raises its oil-price forecasts for this year and next, following an OPEC+ plan to reduce production. The EIA also expects output growth for liquid fuels to soon "shift" away from OPEC-member countries.

Whitehaven Downgrades Annual Coal-Output Guidance

Whitehaven Coal said its annual coal output and sales would likely be weaker than anticipated, and production costs higher, as it grapples with operational setbacks, including labor shortages.

Exxon Deal Hunt Signals Possible Shale M&A Wave

A transaction involving Pioneer Natural Resources would indicate that drillers are looking to put their large war chests of cash to work.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on CPFL Energia, EIA's natural gas outlook, Glencore, and more featured in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Harbour Energy, BP Pair Up on U.K.'s Viking Carbon Capture Project

Harbour Energy said it has agreed to develop the Viking carbon capture and storage project at Humber, England, together with BP.

Occidental Makes a Billion-Dollar Climate Moonshot-So It Can Keep Pumping Oil

The petroleum giant says its plan to capture and store carbon dioxide will give it leeway to invest in fossil fuels.

Pro-Russia Hackers Say They Breached Canadian Pipeline, but Experts Are Skeptical

Leaked Pentagon documents show hackers bragged to Russia's FSB about allegedly compromising industrial control systems at an unnamed Canadian gas-pipeline operator.

Saudi Arabia-Led Oil Cuts Run Into Gusher of Alternative Supplies

The wild card for the market lies in players such as Nigeria where production has risen unexpectedly but is prone to outages.

Exxon Mobil: Eyes on the Permian Prize

Exxon Mobil was once known for exploring for oil in all sorts of exotic places, but right now its own backyard is looking like the best option.

