Oil prices settle lower a day after U.S. benchmark breaks out to nearly 5-month high

Oil futures end lower Thursday, a day after prices for U.S. benchmark crude settled at their lowest since November.

Exxon CEO's Pay Jumps 52% Amid Rising Oil Prices, Record Profit

Darren Woods's total compensation includes stock awards of $24.9 million and a nearly $6.4 million bonus.

Natural Gas Ends Lower Despite Storage Data

Natural gas prices finished 4.1% lower at $2.007/mmBtu in a market that's become increasingly pessimistic about demand levels and a large storage surplus.

OPEC Sees Oil Demand Climbing, at Odds With Saudi-Led Production Cut

The widening margin could push crude prices higher, the oil producers group said in its monthly report.

Russia Ordered to Pay Ukraine's Naftogaz $5 Billion for Assets Seized in Crimea

The award by a Hague-based arbitration court is likely to trigger a long process by Ukraine and the gas company to recover Russian assets abroad.

Ammonia Burned With Coal Cuts Emissions, and Investors Are Interested

The compound commonly used to make fertilizer doesn't emit carbon dioxide and can be mixed with coal at power plants to lower carbon emissions.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on seeking oil drillers and oilfield services firms with a global reach, natural gas prices, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Low-Carbon Electricity Expected to Cover New Power Demand in 2023

Global power industry's emissions are set to have peaked last year, and wind and solar are expected to meet 88% of new electricity demand this year, according to nonprofit Ember.

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise As Refiners Unexpectedly Slow Down

U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 597,000 barrels last week, government data showed, as refinery activity took an unexpected turn lower. Gasoline stockpiles slipped by 330,000 barrels.

Global oil production growth will soon 'shift' away from OPEC, says EIA

The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday raises its oil-price forecasts for this year and next, following an OPEC+ plan to reduce production. The EIA also expects output growth for liquid fuels to soon "shift" away from OPEC-member countries.

