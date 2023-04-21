U.S. oil benchmark settles at nearly a 3-week low, below $80 on recession fears

Oil futures on Thursday extend a retreat that's seen the U.S. benchmark slip back below $80 a barrel.

Natural Gas Finishes Slightly Higher Despite Storage Data

Natural gas markets fended off a bearish weekly storage report and finished 1.2% higher at $2.249/mmBtu.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on natural gas prices, Imperial Oil, oil and natural gas prices, BCPG and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

U.S. Oil Inventories Drop as Refinery Activity Speeds Up

U.S. commercial inventories of crude oil fell dropped by 4.6 million barrels last week, surpassing expectations, as refinery activity quickened ahead of summer.

U.S. Appeals Court Strikes Down Berkeley, Calif., Natural-Gas Ban

The panel says federal law pre-empts the city's ban on gas hookups in new construction.

Europe's Largest Nuclear Reactor Launches as Continent Splits Over Atomic Energy

Regular electricity production has started at the Finnish plant, a contrast with developments in other European countries where opposition to nuclear energy remains strong.

Berkshire Hathaway's Energy Idea Is a Bad Fit for Texas

Proposed changes to the state's power market undermine its competitive, market-based design.

Public Policy the 'North Star' in Shift to Clean Energy, Firms Say

Government policies will increasingly drive private capital flows into the clean-energy industry and influence how fast the economy shifts away from fossil fuels, according to panelists at a climate conference.

Saudi Arabia, U.A.E. Buy Russian Oil Products at Steep Discounts

Despite U.S. objections, the Gulf countries are using the Russian products internally, including for consumption and refining purposes, and exporting their own barrels at market rates, boosting their profits.

Saudi Arabia Transfers Nearly $78 Billion of Aramco Shares to Wealth Fund

The second such transfer comes amid high oil prices and as the kingdom seeks to diversify its economy away from oil.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-23 0015ET