Oil prices end more than 2% lower after back-to-back gains

Oil futures end lower Tuesday, with prices down by more than 2%, with traders focused on the prospects for energy demand.

Halliburton Earnings Defy Falling Oil Prices. Why the Stock Is Still Dropping.

The company's earnings per share came in at 72 cents, compared with expectations for 67 cents. Revenue was $5.7 billion, against the $5.5 billion expected.

Sliding Diesel Prices Signal Warning for U.S. Economy

A "freight recession" means fewer trucks carrying goods across the country.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on gasoline prices, Var Energi's growth story, Halliburton's earnings, and more featured in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

America's Oil Patch Loses Its Luster

Oil-field services companies are seeing a shift to long-cycle international projects from short-cycle U.S. production.

EPA Planning New Rules to Slash Emissions From Power Plants

The proposed regulations would steer both natural-gas and coal-fired plant operators toward the use of carbon-capture technology.

OPEC Hasn't Fixed the Oil-Price Slump. The Problem Is Demand.

The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is trading flat since before the cartel and its allies agreed to cut output by 1.2 million barrels a day.

China Strikes Energy Deals as Its Clout Grows in Middle East

For years, China has bought oil and gas from the Middle East. Now, Chinese companies are making big investments in parts of the energy infrastructure.

SLB Sees 'Solid' Outlook and Beat Earnings Expectations. But the Stock Is Down.

Higher crude prices and a squeeze on supplies helped boost demand at the oil-field services company.

U.S. Oil Inventories Drop as Refinery Activity Speeds Up

U.S. commercial inventories of crude oil fell dropped by 4.6 million barrels last week, surpassing expectations, as refinery activity quickened ahead of summer.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-26-23 0015ET