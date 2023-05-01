Exxon's Canadian Affiliate Struggles With Oil Sands Wastewater Leak

Indigenous groups are criticizing a delay in revealing the full extent of toxic seepage in northern Alberta.

China's Oil Strategy Mixes Diplomacy and a Domestic Drilling Push

Chinese oil companies are increasing their drilling at home and signing big deals overseas as part of a push for energy security.

Exxon, Chevron Profits Are Robust as Oil Prices Drop

Exxon Mobil and Chevron collectively posted $18 billion in quarterly profits, showing resilience even as oil and natural-gas prices declined.

Natural gas 'hysteria' cools, just as demand is expected to heat up

The trader "hype and hysteria" that led natural-gas prices to drop nearly half their value so far this year appears to have finally settled down, but may soon give way to a fresh round of volatility with the summer cooling season just getting started.

North American Clean Hydrogen Projects Are Booming

Biden's generous IRA incentives put European lead in emerging green energy source under threat.

Europe's Green-Energy Push Struggles to Match U.S. Momentum

Solar and other clean-energy initiatives in Europe are being overshadowed as U.S. tax credits draw the focus of investors.

PetroChina's First-Quarter Net Profit Rose on Higher Sales Volume

PetroChina's net profit rose in the first quarter, primarily due to a rise in domestic sales volume for major oil and gas products.

Eni Hit by Lower Energy Prices

Eni reported a lower net profit of EUR2.4 billion in the first quarter on weaker oil and gas prices, but saw a recovery in hydrocarbon output and a very strong gas performance.

OMV Profits Drop, Warns of Lower Output

OMV reported lower first-quarter profits and sales and warned that production for the year will be down at around 360,000 boe/d due to the exclusion of Russian volumes and natural decline, particularly in Norway and Romania.

U.S. Oil and Fuel Inventories Fall Across the Board

Crude-oil stockpiles dropped by a much-greater-than-expected 5.1 million barrels last week, government data showed, and are now about 1% below the five-year average. Gasoline stockpiles also fell by more than analysts expected.

