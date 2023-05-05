U.S. oil futures post a fourth fourth straight session loss as demand uncertainty prevails

Oil futures finish on a mixed note Thursday, with U.S. prices down a fourth straight session and global benchmark crude posting a modest gain as recession worries continue to cloud the outlook for energy demand.

Natural Gas Ends Lower for 4th Straight Day

Natural gas finished weaker for a fourth consecutive session, down 3.2% at $2.101/mmBtu, as broader-market risk aversion and still-bearish fundamentals sent buyers back to the sidelines.

The 'Bad Boy' of Shipping Cashes In on Russian Oil

George Economou and other Greek tycoons doubled down when rival shipowners, spooked by Ukraine-related sanctions, backed away.

Refiners Have a Lot Riding on Summer Driving Season

A golden era of profitability might be ending with ominous supply and demand trends from abroad

Oil Prices Under Pressure on Economic Fears, Gusher of Russian Supply

With a slowing global economy crimping demand, Moscow appears not to have followed through on pledges to ax output.

Warren Buffett Has Been Betting Big on Oil. It's Time to Find Out Why.

One of the most successful stock pickers of all time admitted years ago that he was "dead wrong" on an earlier oil-company investment. What's changed?

Shell Earnings Top Views, Details Buyback

Shell announced a $4 billion share buyback and reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $9.7 billion, beating expectations, but falling on quarter due to tax movements and lower prices.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on natural gas futures, Petroleo Brasileiro, or Petrobras, Shell, Veolia and more featured in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall, Gasoline Stockpiles Rise Sharply

Crude-oil stockpiles fell by 1.3 million barrels last week to 459.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a decline of 1.2 million barrels.

Iran Seizes Second Oil Tanker in a Week

The incident came six days after Iranian forces in the Gulf of Oman seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker bound for Texas.

