Oil prices tally their biggest weekly gain since April

Oil futures log their highest settlement in more than a week on Friday, contributing to their largest weekly gain since April.

Drilling Stocks Plunge on Bets for Oil Price Slump

Shares of onshore drillers have fallen steeply after a wave of recent rig idlings, which investors fear could signal a coming drop in oil demand amid a slowing economy.

Gas Prices Ease for Summer Driving Season

Americans are finding relief at the pump ahead of the busy driving season after prices hit records last year.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on natural-resource fundraising, the U.S. oil-rig count, TotalEnergies,, and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Energy and Utilities sector.

Oklahoma's Schusterman Family Beats Back Samson Bankruptcy Lawsuit

Members of Oklahoma's billionaire Schusterman family have beaten back a lawsuit alleging that their $7.2 billion sale of Samson Resources to a KKR-led private equity consortium unfairly enriched them to the detriment of the oil-and-gas company's creditors in bankruptcy.

Russia Nears Deals to Sell Gusher of Oil

State-controlled energy giant Rosneft is close to locking in buyers in what could be the largest oil and refined fuels tender since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Patterson-UTI, NexTier Oilfield Strike Merger Deal

The all-stock agreement has been approved by the boards of both companies.

As Saudis Sought to Push Up Oil Prices, Markets Had Other Ideas

Higher-than-expected production and concern about slowing demand have been weighing on crude.

U.S. Crude-Oil and Fuel Inventories Surge Higher

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly ballooned last week by 7.9 million barrels, while stockpiles of refined fuels also saw considerable gains.

Oil Demand Expected to Peak This Decade as EVs Boom

The energy forecaster raised its expectations for 2023 on the back of strong demand from China, but expects demand growth to slow to a trickle within five years as developed nations rapidly shift to cleaner sources of energy.

