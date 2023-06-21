Kimmeridge-Backed Civitas to Buy Oil and Gas Assets for $4.7 Billion

Civitas emerges as a consolidator with acquisitions from Hibernia Energy III and Tap Rock Resources, companies backed by NGP Energy

Oil prices end lower, failing to hold gains after China delivers rate cut

Oil futures end lower, failing to find support after China's central bank delivers more stimulus.

New Land Grab by Oil Giants Is Deep Underground

Companies are shelling out big dollars to get rights to subsurface holes where they hope to store carbon dioxide.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on the Rio Grande LNG project, RWE, WEG and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Energy and Utilities sector.

Oil prices tally their biggest weekly gain since April

Oil futures log their highest settlement in more than a week on Friday, contributing to their largest weekly gain since April.

Drilling Stocks Plunge on Bets for Oil Price Slump

Shares of onshore drillers have fallen steeply after a wave of recent rig idlings, which investors fear could signal a coming drop in oil demand amid a slowing economy.

Gas Prices Ease for Summer Driving Season

Americans are finding relief at the pump ahead of the busy driving season after prices hit records last year.

Oklahoma's Schusterman Family Beats Back Samson Bankruptcy Lawsuit

Members of Oklahoma's billionaire Schusterman family have beaten back a lawsuit alleging that their $7.2 billion sale of Samson Resources to a KKR-led private equity consortium unfairly enriched them to the detriment of the oil-and-gas company's creditors in bankruptcy.

Russia Nears Deals to Sell Gusher of Oil

State-controlled energy giant Rosneft is close to locking in buyers in what could be the largest oil and refined fuels tender since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Patterson-UTI, NexTier Oilfield Strike Merger Deal

The all-stock agreement has been approved by the boards of both companies.

