Starboard Builds Stake in Algonquin Power

The activist investor pushes for the sale of the power company's renewable-energy unit.

Oil prices notch back-to-back gains a day after data reveal a hefty drop in U.S. crude supplies

Oil futures finish higher on Thursday, extending a gain from a day earlier when U.S. government data revealed a nearly 10 million-barrel weekly drop in domestic crude inventories.

Natural Gas Ends Higher After Rare, Below-Average Storage Rise

Natural gas prices finish 1.2% higher following a weekly storage report that saw an unexpected, below-average increase.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on natural gas liquids, São Martinho, Engie, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

PG&E Seeks $7 Billion Federal Loan to Reduce California Wildfire Risk

The utility is applying for cash from an Energy Department program that funds critical projects.

Big Oil Mulls a Slippery Future

Ask energy executives how much oil the world will need by 2050 and you will get very different opinions.

Buffett's Berkshire Buys More Occidental Stock

Berkshire Hathaway purchased about $120 million of stock in recent days and now owns $12.9 billion of Occidental Petroleum.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall But Stockpiles at Oklahoma Hub Rise

U.S. inventories of crude oil slid by 9.6 million barrels last week, but stockpiles at the nation's main hub in Cushing, Okla. hit a two-year high.

U.S. oil prices end at highest in a week as EIA reports a nearly 10 million-barrel weekly drop in U.S. crude supplies

Oil futures climb on Wednesday, with U.S. prices ending at their highest in a week official data show that domestic crude inventories fell by almost 10 million barrels last week, but domestic supplies of gasoline and distillates unexpectedly rose.

Cheaper Natural-Gas Prices in Store This Summer

The fuel's price has rallied but is much lower than a year ago.

