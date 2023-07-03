Oil futures climb, with global prices registering the first monthly gain of the year but a 4th straight quarterly decline

Oil futures climb on Friday, with prices for the global benchmark notching their first monthly gain of the year, along with a fourth quarterly loss in a row.

Engie Raises Outlook on Strength of Global Energy Management and Sales

Engie increased its 2023 earnings guidance on Friday due to the strength of its global energy management and sales business.

Starboard Builds Stake in Algonquin Power

The activist investor pushes for the sale of the power company's renewable-energy unit.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on declines in the energy sector, U.K. top-flight water stocks, Engie, SembCorp Industries, and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Energy and Utilities sector.

PG&E Seeks $7 Billion Federal Loan to Reduce California Wildfire Risk

The utility is applying for cash from an Energy Department program that funds critical projects.

Big Oil Mulls a Slippery Future

Ask energy executives how much oil the world will need by 2050 and you will get very different opinions.

Buffett's Berkshire Buys More Occidental Stock

Berkshire Hathaway purchased about $120 million of stock in recent days and now owns $12.9 billion of Occidental Petroleum.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall But Stockpiles at Oklahoma Hub Rise

U.S. inventories of crude oil slid by 9.6 million barrels last week, but stockpiles at the nation's main hub in Cushing, Okla. hit a two-year high.

Cheaper Natural-Gas Prices in Store This Summer

The fuel's price has rallied but is much lower than a year ago.

The Spying Scandal Inside One of America's Biggest Power Companies

A private investigator surveilled Southern Co.'s CEO, prompting an internal investigation into whether it was commissioned by another executive.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-03-23 0015ET