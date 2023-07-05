Oil fails to hold gains scored after Saudi, Russia announced supply cuts

Oil futures end lower, erasing gains scored Monday after Saudi Arabia extends voluntary production cut through August and Russia announces export curbs.

U.S. Oil Is Struggling. Market Share Gains Should Pay Off.

U.S. producers are in good shape because competitors are balancing the market for them, cutting production to reduce oversupply.

Falling Gas Prices Fuel Expectations for Record Holiday Travel

AAA forecasts that 43.2 million Americans will travel by car for Independence Day, powered by a slump in gas prices.

Utility Companies Sell Wind, Solar Farms to Shore Up U.S. Power Grid

The deals are expected to fund upgrades to electricity-delivery systems as green-energy competition rises.

Canada's Oil-Sands Miners Want to Flush Oceans of Wastewater Downstream

Waste sitting in pits could fill almost 883,000 Olympic-size swimming pools, and oil companies say they need to find a way to reduce it.

Market Bets on Cheaper Oil, Undermining Saudi Hopes for a Price Rebound

The oil market has flashed a warning to Saudi Arabia: The world economy is weakening, and the kingdom's efforts to boost prices have run into a wall of excess supply.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on the situation at Thames Water, Honeywell's exit from a joint venture, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Joe Biden's $400 Billion Man

Jigar Shah, who runs the Energy Department's loan program, is trying to hand out a lot of money for green-technology projects, while navigating an unforgiving political environment.

Engie Raises Outlook on Strength of Global Energy Management and Sales

Engie increased its 2023 earnings guidance on Friday due to the strength of its global energy management and sales business.

Starboard Builds Stake in Algonquin Power

The activist investor pushes for the sale of the power company's renewable-energy unit.

