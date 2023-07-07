U.S. oil prices hold at 2-week high with U.S. crude supplies down a third straight week

U.S. oil futures eke out a gain on Thursday to hold ground at their highest settlement in about two weeks after official U.S. data reveal a third weekly fall in domestic crude inventories.

U.S. Crude-Oil and Fuel Inventories Fall Across the Board

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell last week by 1.5 million barrels last week to 452.2 million barrels, and are about 1% below the five-year average.

U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories Seen Rising in Week

U.S. government data due Friday are expected to show that natural-gas inventories increased last week by a slightly-higher-than-normal 66 billion cubic feet, amid elevated production and subdued demand.

Alpine Summit Energy Files for Bankruptcy After Restructuring Efforts Stalled

Alpine Summit Energy Partners filed for bankruptcy on a confluence of factors including unplanned facility outages, falling natural-gas prices and scarcer financing from more socially conscious lenders.

Iran Floods Global Markets With Cheap Oil as Saudi Arabia Cuts Output

Iranian crude exports have hit a five-year high in recent months as the country ships more oil to China and other buyers.

Iran Tried to Seize Two Oil Tankers Near Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Navy Says

The Iranian naval vessels backed off after the Navy dispatched a guided-missile destroyer to the scene.

Ukraine Nears Nuclear Deal With Bulgaria in Fresh Blow for Russian Influence

Bulgaria is negotiating the sale of two Russian-made reactors to Kyiv, with the U.S. potentially contributing to the cost.

America's Green Skills Gap Raises Concerns About Energy Transition

In 2022, U.S. green job postings on LinkedIn jumped 20%, but green talent grew only 8.4%.

U.S. Oil Is Struggling. Market Share Gains Should Pay Off.

U.S. producers are in good shape because competitors are balancing the market for them, cutting production to reduce oversupply.

