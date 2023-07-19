Oil futures score first gain in 3 sessions

Oil futures find support Tuesday to mark their first gain in three sessions, buoyed by expectations for tighter supplies.

Woodside's Revenue Fell on Lower Output, Energy Prices

Woodside Energy said its second-quarter revenue fell by 29% compared with the prior three months, reflecting lower realized prices and a drop in production.

Iranian Oil Is Stuck Off Coast of Texas, but U.S. Firms Won't Touch It

Companies that manage unloading tankers say they are too worried about Iranian reprisal to handle the captured oil on the Suez Rajan.

IEA Looks to Extend Purview to Natural Gas, Officials Say

Natural gas is playing a bigger role in the global energy mix thanks in part to tougher environmental standards that give it an advantage over other fossil fuels.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on renewable natural gas projects in the U.S. and Canada, PrairieSky, Angola's oil production, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Shale Industry Is Dropping Drilling Rigs, Fast

Smaller fracking companies are feeling the pinch of inflation, lower oil and gas prices, and fewer prime drilling spots.

More Oil Sales Move to Non-Dollar Currencies

Oil has been priced in dollars for decades, but there's a shift under way. Countries including Venezuela and Russia are using Chinese yuan, euros, and Indian rupees.

Chinese Oil Demand Doesn't Make Sense

China's economy is having a rough summer, but the country is churning out record amounts of diesel and importing vast amounts of crude oil.

Iraq Tests U.S. Sanctions With Oil-for-Gas Deal With Iran

The barter plan comes after Tehran cut natural-gas supplies late last month, plunging Iraq into blackouts and electricity shortages.

Dangerous Heat Wave Broils Southern U.S.

More than 90 million people from California to Florida are under heat alerts.

