Oil prices finish higher with traders' attention 'shifting between demand and supply'

Crude-oil futures gain on Thursday, with traders focused on prospects for supply and demand, while hot weather forecasts pull natural-gas prices sharply higher.

Natural Gas Posts Largest Gain In 5 Weeks On Storage Data

Natural gas prices finished up 5.9% at $2.757/mmBtu, after EIA data showed gas inventories rose.

Why This Heat Isn't Cranking Up Your Gas Bill

With a glut from the warm winter, the power-generation fuel costs 60% less than last summer.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on earnings growth in Europe, oil prices stalling out, oil prices impact on Canadian companies, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Santos Second-Quarter Sales Revenue Fell 18%

Santos said its revenue fell by 18% in the three months through June compared with the prior quarter, reflecting reduced sales volumes of liquefied natural gas and lower energy prices.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Fall Less Than Expected

U.S. crude-oil inventories fell by 708,000 barrels last week, while crude stockpiles at the nation's main hub in Oklahoma dropped by the most since late 2021.

These Energy Companies Don't Need Sky-High Oil and Gas Prices

Oil field service companies shares are beating those of their customers

Woodside's Revenue Fell on Lower Output, Energy Prices

Woodside Energy said its second-quarter revenue fell by 29% compared with the prior three months, reflecting lower realized prices and a drop in production.

Iranian Oil Is Stuck Off Coast of Texas, but U.S. Firms Won't Touch It

Companies that manage unloading tankers say they are too worried about Iranian reprisal to handle the captured oil on the Suez Rajan.

IEA Looks to Extend Purview to Natural Gas, Officials Say

Natural gas is playing a bigger role in the global energy mix thanks in part to tougher environmental standards that give it an advantage over other fossil fuels.

