Oil prices settle at highest since mid-April

U.S. and global benchmark crude futures end Tuesday at their highest since mid-April, lifted by signs of tightening supply as traders await central bank meetings this week that may provide clues on the energy demand outlook.

Shell to Sell 35% Interest in Indonesia's Masela Block for Up to $650 Million

Shell is selling its 35% interest in Indonesia's Masela production sharing contract, which includes the Abadi gas project, to PT Pertamina Hulu Energi and Petronas Masela for up to $650 million in cash.

Sasol Cautious on Outlook as Sales Fall

Sasol reported lower chemical sales in 2023 of just under $9 billion and cautioned that it expected continued pricing and demand volatility in fiscal 2024.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on oil inventories, energy disinflation, oil prices, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Global Hunt for Crude Sends Offshore Oil Stocks Soaring

Drillers and servicers of ocean wells have climbed ahead of the broader market.

Chevron Waives Retirement Age for CEO Mike Wirth

The oil giant reported higher-than-expected profit in the second quarter.

Russia Defies Sanctions by Selling Oil Above Price Cap

Higher prices could bolster Moscow's oil-export revenues, which last month dropped to just over half their level from a year ago.

The U.S. Power Grid Withstands the Heat, So Far

Electric supplies from renewable energy, hydropower and batteries bolster vulnerable parts.

The Race to Avert an Oil Spill That Could Cost $20 Billion to Fix

A rusting tanker is threatening to break apart and spill more than a million barrels of oil into the fragile ecosystem off the coast of Yemen.

America's Only Cobalt Mine Can't Get Off the Ground

The U.S. is playing catch-up in battery supply chains dominated by China.

