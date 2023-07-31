Oil ends at 3-month highs, logging 5th straight weekly gain

Oil futures pulled back from three-month highs Friday, but still posted a fifth straight weekly gain, lifted by fading fears of a global economic slowdown as supply cuts by major producers take effect.

Elon Musk's Latest Mission: Rev Up the Electricity Industry

"My biggest concern is that there's insufficient urgency," the billionaire tells energy executives.

Natural Gas Pioneer Puts Investment Vehicle Into Bankruptcy to Protect Ranch, Other Assets

Charif Souki put Strudel Holdings into chapter 11 to have an "orderly" sale of its assets, including an 813-acre luxury ranch in Colorado.

Russia Uses Little-Known Traders to Sell Oil to the World

The success of Rosneft's recent oil tender adds to signs that the financial squeeze on Russian oil producers from sanctions is abating.

Exxon, Chevron Remain Money Gushers

Oil and natural-gas price fluctuations have had remarkably little impact on cash returns to the supermajors' shareholders.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on natural-gas and crude-oil prices, TC Energy, oil rigs , and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Supreme Court Allows Work on Mountain Valley Pipeline to Resume

The high court overturned a lower-court ruling, potentially moving the project closer to completion.

Eni Outlook on Track Despite Profit Slide

Eni said its adjusted operating profit fell to EUR3.4 billion in the second quarter on sales that dropped 38%, as weaker market prices took their toll, but the company maintained its full-year production and profit targets while trimming its outlook for cashflow.

Vinci Posts Higher Profit, Strong Order Growth

Vinci reported a higher net profit of EUR2.1 billion in the first half on a 14% rise in sales and said it had positive cash flow and an order book of EUR61.5 billion.

OMV Profits Hit by Lower Prices

OMV posted a 67% drop in adjusted net profit in the second quarter after market prices fell from record-high levels, and for the year, it forecast an average Brent price of $75-$80 and an average realized gas price of around EUR30.

