Oil prices bounce as Saudi Arabia extends production cut

Oil futures bounce Thursday, finding support after Saudi Arabia extends a voluntary production cut through September.

Natural Gas Ends Sharply Higher On Small Storage Injection

Natural gas prices rebounded from a three-session slide by closing 3.6% higher at $2.565/mmBtu, the largest one-day gain in two weeks.

Weather and Wall Street Conspire to Push Up Gas Prices

Gasoline and diesel prices have risen faster than oil in recent weeks.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Fortis (Canada), Veolia and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Fall Sharply as Exports Surge

Commercial crude-oil stockpiles dropped by 17 million barrels last week, government data showed, compared with expectations for a much smaller decline of 1.3 million barrels.

Oil Price Rally Expected to Peter Out

The rally for oil prices, which took crude to a three-month high and interrupted a period of sideways trading, has likely run its course, according to the consensus estimates of analysts in a survey.

Kimmeridge Raises $1 Billion to Invest in Oil Patch

The energy-focused firm sees opportunity in the depressed prices of oil and gas assets, while other investors flee the sector.

PG&E Scraps Tree-Trimming Program Once Seen as Key to Fire Prevention

The California utility spent more than $2 billion on an effort it says was ineffective. Its focus now is on power-line settings.

BP Profit Declines More Steeply Than Peers'

Second-quarter earnings fell almost 70% from a year-ago bonanza. The London-based oil major boosted its dividend and continued to buy back shares.

Uniper Back in Profit, to Invest Billions in Green Shift

Uniper posted adjusted earnings of EUR3.7 billion for the first half and said it planned to invest more than EUR8 billion through 2030 in its green transformation, tripling its average annual investment.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-04-23 0015ET