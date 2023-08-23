Oil prices settle lower as China demand worries persist

Oil futures settle lower Tuesday for a second straight session, with prices unable to shake worries over China's economic outlook.

Hawaiian Electric Hires Financial Adviser Guggenheim After Wildfires

The utility is exploring options as it faces lawsuits stemming from Maui wildfires.

Woodside Energy CEO Upbeat About Resolving Labor Dispute

Woodside Energy is making good progress toward resolving a labor dispute in Australia that has jolted natural gas markets worldwide, Chief Executive Meg O'Neill said.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on energy consumption, Pinnacle West, John Wood Group and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Permian Resources to Buy Earthstone Energy in $4.5 Billion Deal. There's More to It.

Permian Resources plans on increasing its quarterly dividend by 20% to 6 cents a share beginning in the first quarter of 2024.

Analysis: Natural-Gas Supply Worries Resurface

Natural-gas prices in Europe surged as strikes in Australia continued to threaten global supply, highlighting volatility in the market despite gas storages in Europe being nearly full.

Solar Boom Spreads to Timberlands and Self-Storage Rooftops

Last year's climate bill sparked a solar bonanza for big property owners.

Ex-Vitol Employee Could Face Two Foreign Bribery Trials

Former oil trader Javier Aguilar, who faced foreign bribery charges in New York, has been charged in Texas.

Europe's Gas-Guzzling Days Are Fading

In a reality check for natural-gas producers, volatile prices are prompting European homes and factories to go green faster than expected.

Canada's Alberta Halts Renewable-Energy Projects

Opponents said the seven-month suspension in the oil-rich province threatens to undermine a fast-growing sector.

