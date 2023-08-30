U.S. oil prices end at highest in over a week as Hurricane Idalia aims for Florida

Oil futures finish higher on Tuesday, finding some support from risks to energy market operations posed by Hurricane Idalia as it heads towards Florida, but with gains limited by continued concerns about energy demand.

Chevron Workers in Australia Set Date for Work Bans, Stoppages

The walkout threats bring concerns of a sudden drop in liquefied natural gas exports, disruptions to global gas supplies.

Exxon Predicts World Will Miss Climate-Change Targets

The oil company expects global emissions to sink 26% by 2050, falling short of what the U.N. says is needed to limit the most dangerous potential effects of climate change.

Hawaiian Electric Denies Causing Lahaina Fire

The local utility blamed firefighters for an inadequate response, in a public response to a lawsuit filed last week by Maui County blaming it for the blaze.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on natural gas prices, Shell's offshore production, oil production in Ivory Coast and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Rising Gasoline Prices Hit Inflation-Weary Americans

U.S. consumers in recent weeks have seen gasoline prices tick up to their highest levels so far this year, leaving many with an unwelcome sense of déjà vu as they recall last summer's record prices.

Bloom Energy Can Finally Live Up to Clean-Power Buzz

Years of disappointment have sapped investor interest in the California maker of fuel-cell electricity generators, but now power-starved data center owners are knocking.

Utilities Face a Growing Dilemma: Shut Off Power or Risk Wildfires

As wildfire risk spreads from Oregon to Hawaii, utilities weigh whether to leave customers in the dark when winds pick up.

Sinopec's First-Half Profit Fell on Weak Demand

The company attributed a decline in revenue to lower prices for crude oil, refined oil products and chemical products and lower sales volume of petrochemical products.

California Pipeline Pause Weighs on Brookfield-Backed Carbon Business

CO2-capture operator Carbon TerraVault has had to shift its focus from existing industrial plants to new ones.

