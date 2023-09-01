Oil futures tally a third monthly gain in a row

Oil futures finish higher on Thursday, with U.S. and global benchmark prices scoring gains for a third month in a row as signs of tight supplies lend support.

Adani Rejects Allegations by Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project

Indian conglomerate Adani Group has rejected news reports that quoted documents obtained by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project that said the billionaire family secretly invested millions of dollars into India's stock market to buy its own shares.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on Australia's power grid, the Atlantic hurricane season, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Fall Sharply

Commercial crude-oil supplies dropped by 10.6 million barrels last week to 422.9 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations that stockpiles would fall 2 million barrels.

Orsted Faces Possible Hit on US Assets

Orsted said it may have to book impairments of up to $2.3 billion on its U.S. portfolio due to supply chain and tax credit issues and higher interest rates.

Chevron Workers in Australia Set Date for Work Bans, Stoppages

The walkout threats bring concerns of a sudden drop in liquefied natural gas exports, disruptions to global gas supplies.

Exxon Predicts World Will Miss Climate-Change Targets

The oil company expects global emissions to sink 26% by 2050, falling short of what the U.N. says is needed to limit the most dangerous potential effects of climate change.

Hawaiian Electric Denies Causing Lahaina Fire

The local utility blamed firefighters for an inadequate response, in a public response to a lawsuit filed last week by Maui County blaming it for the blaze.

Rising Gasoline Prices Hit Inflation-Weary Americans

U.S. consumers in recent weeks have seen gasoline prices tick up to their highest levels so far this year, leaving many with an unwelcome sense of déjà vu as they recall last summer's record prices.

Bloom Energy Can Finally Live Up to Clean-Power Buzz

Years of disappointment have sapped investor interest in the California maker of fuel-cell electricity generators, but now power-starved data center owners are knocking.

