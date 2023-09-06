Dominion Sells Natural Gas Utilities to Enbridge for $9.4 Billion

The sale comes as lawmakers and regulators across the U.S. debate the future of natural-gas use in everything from stoves to furnaces.

Oil prices rise to highest since November as Saudis, Russians extend output cuts through December

Oil futures on Tuesday settle at their highest prices since November in the wake of decisions by Saudi Arabia and Russia to extend their voluntary production cuts through the end of this year.

Chevron LNG Workers in Australia Plan Two-Week Strike

Workers at two giant natural-gas operations run by Chevron in Australia are planning a two-week strike starting Sept. 14, said Offshore Alliance, a partnership between two local unions.

Warren Buffett's Green Cash Washes Over Coal Country

Berkshire Hathaway teamed with West Virginia's Republican lawmakers to launch a solar-powered project, helped by federal IRA incentives.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo, oil and gas production at Prio, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Considers Selling $50 Billion in Shares

The offering, likely on the Riyadh exchange, would be the largest in the history of capital markets. Similar previous plans have fallen through.

India Is Losing a Green-Energy Subsidy Race

Huge green subsidies from wealthy countries could slow climate progress for some of the world's biggest carbon emitters by drawing away badly needed resources.

Waterous Energy to Stick With Its Stake in Strathcona Resources

The Canadian private-equity firm is seeking to take its only portfolio company public through a reverse takeover but doesn't plan to cash out anytime soon.

Adani Rejects Allegations by Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project

Indian conglomerate Adani Group has rejected news reports that quoted documents obtained by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project that said the billionaire family secretly invested millions of dollars into India's stock market to buy its own shares.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Fall Sharply

Commercial crude-oil supplies dropped by 10.6 million barrels last week to 422.9 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations that stockpiles would fall 2 million barrels.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-06-23 0015ET