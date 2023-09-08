Oil prices settle lower, pull back from 2023 highs

Oil futures ease back from their highest levels of the year on Thursday, even as U.S. government data reveal a more than 6 million-barrel weekly fall in domestic crude supplies.

U.S. Crude-Oil and Gasoline Inventories Fall Sharply

Crude-oil stockpiles slid by a greater-than-expected 6.3 million barrels last week, government data showed, while gasoline stockpiles fell by 2.7 million barrels, also more than analysts expected.

Natural Gas Ends Higher As Surplus Narrows Again

Natural gas prices finished a solid 2.7% higher at $2.579/mmBtu, ending a four-session streak of declines.

America's Wind-Farm Revolution Is Broken

Even with generous green subsidies, offshore wind projects are being called off as developers struggle to make a profit.

The Middle East Becomes the World's ATM

Flush with cash from an energy boom, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf monarchies eager for global influence are having their moment on the world's financial stage.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on cooler weather headed to Texas, Harbour Energy, Orsted, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Saudi Cuts Send World Diesel Prices Soaring

One corner of the global energy market is getting especially squeezed by Saudi Arabia and Russia's oil-production cuts: diesel.

Biden Administration Moves to Block Oil Drilling on Millions of Acres of Alaskan Wilderness

The proposal would prohibit new leasing on more than 40% of the state's National Petroleum Reserve.

Australia's New South Wales State to Raise Coal Royalty Rates

Australia's New South Wales state will raise royalty rates to be paid by coal miners there, seeking greater benefit from elevated prices fanned by energy-supply concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Africa's Vast Solar and Mineral Resources at Risk of Being Left Untapped, IEA Warns

High costs have put off most investors from buying into the continent's plentiful clean-energy reserves.

