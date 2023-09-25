Wall Street Is Hoping $100 Oil Ain't What It Used to Be

Oil's rise has inspired fresh fears from Washington to Wall Street that energy could throw off central bankers' attempted soft landing of the American economy.

The New Face of Nuclear Energy Is Miss America

Grace Stanke, soon to be a nuclear fuels engineer, is trying to help the industry recapture public support.

Crude oil futures eke out modest weekly gains after Russia bans gas and diesel exports

Oil prices settle higher on Friday to post a modest gain for the week, following Russia's decision a day earlier to temporarily ban the export of diesel and gasoline, which has pushed up prices in Europe.

Chevron, Workers Back Brokered Deal to End LNG Strikes

The U.S. energy giant and workers at two of its large natural-gas operations have agreed on a deal recommended by Australia's workplace arbiter to end strikes affecting plants that account for roughly 7% of global LNG supply.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on the U.S. rig count, Russia's ban on its diesel and gasoline exports, Brazilian fuel distributors, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Magellan Midstream Unit Holders Back Deal With Oneok

The $19 billion transaction was was approved at a unit holder meeting Thursday, despite some investor opposition to the deal.

How China Could Veto $100 Oil

Drivers are starting to feel the pain at the pump again amid supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia. But China, the world's top crude importer, will have a say too.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Fall Despite Refinery Activity Slowdown

Crude-oil stockpiles dropped by 2.1 million barrels last week to 418.5 million, compared with analysts' predictions that supplies would fall by 1 million barrels.

Iran's Oil Exports Have Soared During Quiet Diplomacy With U.S.

The U.S. backed away from some actions meant to stop Iran's oil shipments during talks that led to the release of five Americans, part of a larger step back from sanctions enforcement, officials said.

Fortis Targets Investments in Grid, Renewable Energy in New Capital Plan

Fortis (Canada) has launched a new five-year capital plan worth more than $18 billion that includes a bigger focus on renewable energy, as well as other investments across its network in Canada and the U.S.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-25-23 0015ET