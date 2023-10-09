Oil prices jump 4% after Hamas attack on Israel

Oil futures jump late Sunday after a weekend attack by Hamas on Israel sparks worries over rising geopolitical tensions.

Exxon Mobil's top shale exec arrested on sexual assault charge in Texas

David Scott, the head of Exxon Mobil Co.'s shale oil and gas production business, has been arrested in Texas and faces a sexual assault charge.

The Oil Patch Is Primed for an Era of Megadeals

A tie-up between Exxon and Pioneer would put pressure on Chevron and other rivals to pursue deals of their own.

Saudi Arabia Willing to Raise Oil Output to Help Secure Israel Deal

Riyadh has signaled to the White House it would act if crude prices are too high to win goodwill in the U.S. Congress.

Oil futures end higher, but post sharp weekly decline as the market stares out at a 'darkening global demand outlook'

Oil futures climb on Friday, but the gain did little to pare a large weekly decline in prices after concerns over tight supplies gave way to uncertainty over the demand outlook.

Why Oil Prices Soared-and Why They Are Sinking Now

Seven charts that explain oil's big price moves

Exxon Mobil Closing In on Megadeal With Shale Driller Pioneer

A deal could be sealed as soon as in the coming days, though it is still possible there won't be one, people familiar with the matter said.

Exxon Doesn't Need Luck for Pioneer Deal to Be a Winner

It has been a hellish week for energy investors. Exxon Mobil just gave them a reason to smile.

Chevron Labor Dispute Flares Up Again in Australia

Workers at two natural-gas facilities operated by Chevron in Australia have voted to restart industrial action, reigniting a dispute that has rattled global energy markets.

Shell Production Volumes to Meet Targets

Shell expects to report production of 880,000-920,000 oil-equivalent barrels a day of integrated gas for the third quarter, and said it expected earnings to be boosted by stronger gas and chemical trading.

