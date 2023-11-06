How Russia Games Oil Sanctions for Big Profits

Moscow has found ways to circumvent the G-7 oil-price cap, moving crude on a fleet of aging tankers on which sanctions have limited traction.

Saudi Arabia extends 1 million-barrel-a-day oil production cut through December

Saudi Arabia on Sunday confirmed it would extend a production cut of 1 million barrels a day, which first took effect in July, through the end of December.

Oil prices tally a second straight losing week as Israel-Hamas war premium fades

Oil futures post a second straight weekly decline.

Shell Announces $3.5 Billion Buyback

Shell launched a $3.5 billion share buyback program after third-quarter earnings rose on higher refining margins, oil prices and sales, but slightly missed market expectations.

These Oil Giants Don't Seem Tempted by Merger Mania

Shell and BP say they aren't feeling pressure to bulk up after Exxon Mobil and Chevron's multibillion-dollar deals.

Why You Might Get Cheap Gas for Christmas

Refiners are selling gasoline for barely any profit at the moment.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on the rig count, Petroleo Brasileiro, Prio, EDP, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Brookfield-Led Consortium Raises Bid for Origin Energy to $10.5 Billion

The consortium faces a challenge in gathering enough support for the deal after Origin's largest shareholder said it planned to vote against the transaction.

Santos's Barossa Gas Pipeline Delayed by Australian Court

The energy explorer's attempt to lay a pipeline through a gas field off Australia's north coast has been held up after a court granted an interim injunction delaying the start of the project.

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Amid Steady Production

Latest data present a potential headwind for crude prices.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-23 0015ET