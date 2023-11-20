This Coal Giant Now Wants to Get Out of Coal

Glencore has set in motion a plan to quit coal, leaving it to focus on green metals.

Clean-Energy Startups Expected a Gusher of Government Money. They Are Still Waiting.

Companies often need to show progress to get government cash but struggle without it.

Oil prices end higher but notch fourth straight weekly loss

Oil futures finished higher on Friday, reversing most of a decline in the previous session that brought them to their lowest levels since July and pulled U.S. benchmark prices into bear-market territory.

PG&E Wins Approval to Bury More Than 1,200 Miles of Power Lines

The utility said its plan is essential to preventing wildfires in California. The company's power lines have ignited numerous deadly fires in recent years.

U.S. Sanctions Shipping Companies for Allegedly Evading Russia Oil Price Cap

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on more shipping companies and vessels that it says evaded a cap meant to cut Russia's oil revenue.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on Schlumberger, Enerflex, Energean, Equinor and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Rise by 3.6 Million Barrels

U.S. oil inventories increased by 3.6 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 10, above forecasts calling for a rise of 800,000 barrels.

Karoon Energy to Buy Stake in 2 U.S. Oil, Gas Fields for US$720 Million

Karoon said the deal would increase its production next year by 57-63%.

Hydrogen Fuel Is Gaining Traction With Truckers

Some operators say it allows trucks to drive farther and faster, but the technology is far behind development of battery-cell electric vehicles.

Why the U.S. government is changing the way it collects data on the oil market

The U.S. Energy Information Administration has been implementing changes to the way it collects its data, and it hasn't been easy to understand what those changes mean for the traders who use the government agency's reports to make key decisions.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-20-23 0015ET