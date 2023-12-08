Woodside Energy, Santos in Talks to Create Global Energy Giant

The Australian companies said a merger could result in a new global company worth around $52 billion.

Canada Imposes Emissions Cap on Oil-and-Gas Industry

The plan is key to Canada's goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Oil prices stretch losses into a 6th session in a row

Oil futures finish lower for a sixth straight session, with U.S. prices holding below $70 a barrel.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on natural-gas prices, BP, Equinor and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Energy & Utilities sector.

Atomic Power Is In Again-and China Has the Edge

China's push to reduce its use of fossil fuels has put the country at the forefront of civilian nuclear technology, as climate change is bringing nuclear power back into vogue.

ExxonMobil Sets Plan to Boost Earnings, Cash Flow

ExxonMobil updated its corporate plan with a target of doubling its earnings potential by 2027 compared with 2019.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Fall More Than Expected

Crude-oil stockpiles fell by 4.6 million barrels last week, more than analysts' forecasts for a 1 million-barrel decline, government data showed. Gasoline stockpiles increased by a greater-than-expected 5.4 million barrels.

Switzerland Charges Trafigura and a Former Top Executive With Bribery

A former chief operating officer is accused of helping to funnel millions of dollars to an Angolan official, including cash payments.

Europe's Gas Prices Could Fall Further Next Year

European natural-gas prices are expected to decline further next year amid lackluster demand and above-average inventories despite a cold start to the winter, some analysts say.

U.S. Gas Startup at Center of Epic Feud With Global Energy Giants

Venture Global is becoming one of the world's biggest natural-gas exporters. Shell, BP and others say it got there by reneging on their contracts.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-23 0015ET