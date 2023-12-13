Oil futures drop nearly 4% to settle at their lowest since June

Oil futures lose almost 4% on Tuesday to settle at their lowest price in nearly six months.

Microsoft Targets Nuclear to Power AI Operations

The tech company aims to expedite the nuclear regulatory process using AI, unlocking a round-the-clock energy source for its growing power needs.

Bain to Sell Japanese Wind Specialist to Infroneer in $1.4B Deal

Bain Capital will sell a Japanese wind farm developer to Infroneer, giving the U.S. private-equity firm an exit more than eight years after it led a management buyout of the renewable energy company.

BP Asks U.S. Regulator to Intervene in Gas Feud

Venture Global is being accused of skirting disclosure rules while maintaining "a veil of secrecy around its operations" to the detriment of some customers.

At COP28, Hopes Dim for Fossil Fuel Phaseout

U.A.E. negotiators leading the talks soften the draft language to appease Saudi Arabia and other big fossil-fuel producing nations opposed to a phaseout.

Occidental to Buy CrownRock in Nearly $11 Billion Deal

The acquisition would allow the oil company to keep up with competitors who have recently announced major deals.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on Secure Energy Services, energy prices, Uniper, Orsted and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

What India Needs to Ditch Coal

India has good reasons for refusing to commit to curtailing investment in new coal power at the COP28 climate conference.

Charif Souki, Who Transformed U.S. Energy, Removed as Tellurian's Chairman

The natural gas pioneer's latest energy venture has been floundering for years.

Europe Swears Off Russian Gas. The Unexpected Price.

European gas prices have settled at about twice their 10-year average, one researcher says.

