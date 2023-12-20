U.S. Leads Bid to Secure Red Sea, but Shipping Firms Remain on Edge
Regional politics and well-armed Houthi adversaries in Yemen are among the challenges facing the U.S.-led naval force.
Oil prices notch back-to-back gains after suspension of Red Sea shipments
Oil futures notched a second gain in a row Tuesday to settle at a more than two-week high as recent attacks on ships in the Red Sea stoked worries over potential supply disruptions.
Old-School Wind Power Is Back for Cargo Shipping
Major shippers are testing sails in efforts to save fuel and reduce emissions. But forget sheets of canvas-these devices look more like airplane wings.
Gaza Is Making Oil and Gas Markets Twitchier
Attacks on ships in the Red Sea are a reminder that the war between Israel and Hamas might yet have global repercussions for energy
Enphase Energy to Cut 10% of Workforce
The solar and battery-system supplier said the cuts will include contractors and employees, and that it will close manufacturing facilities as part of a restructuring.
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk
Find insight on oil futures, Imperial Oil, John Wood Group, and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Energy & Utilities sector.
A Shale Oil CEO's Second Act: Going Green
Tony Sanchez III rode the shale boom's highs and lows. Now, like many fossil-fuel veterans, he's betting on a shift to cleaner energy.
As the Planet Heated Up in 2023, Clean Energy Took Off
Beneath the bad climate headlines, a business and technological revolution is taking place.
The Man at the Center of America's Biggest Insurance Crisis
Ricardo Lara said climate change was a threat in California, then insurers fled the state.
Oil-Demand Growth Seen Weakening in 2024
Global oil-demand growth is expected to slow next year, reflecting the slowdown in major economies in the wake of higher interest rates, the IEA said.
