Exxon Mobil Expects Up to $2.6 Billion in Upstream Impairments

Exxon Mobil is expecting up to $2.6 billion in impairments in the fourth quarter for its upstream business, mostly related to idled assets in California.

Oil futures settle lower after big weekly rise in U.S. oil-product inventories

Oil futures settled lower Thursday, pressured after official U.S. data showed what at least one analyst referred to as a "massive" weekly rise in domestic gasoline and distillate supplies.

U.S. Crude Oil Stocks Fell 5.5 Million Barrels Last Week

U.S. crude oil inventories fell more than expected last week, while stocks of gasoline and distillate fuels saw large increases pointing to sluggish demand for products.

Natural Gas Extends Rally on Cold Weather Outlook

Natural gas futures survived a slight swoon after a bearish storage report and resumed their rally to settle at the highest level in more than a month.

Octopus Energy Has Texas-Size Ambitions

Britain's biggest electricity retailer is using AI in its Uber-like approach to overcome the intermittence of wind and solar power.

Energy Company APA to Buy Callon Petroleum in $4.5 Billion Deal

Energy company APA has agreed to buy smaller peer Callon Petroleum in a stock-swap deal valued at about $4.5 billion, including assumed debt.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on U.S. oil exports, MEG Energy, Cooper Energy and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Utilities Get an Inflation Shock

Electricity and gas providers are encountering a pushback on rate increases.

Chevron Warns of Billions in Charges From California Challenges, Gulf of Mexico Assets

Chevron said it will book $3.5 billion to $4 billion in charges for the fourth quarter, citing challenges tied to regulations in California and previously sold oil and gas production assets in the Gulf of Mexico.

Avangrid Ends Deal With PNM Resources

Iberdrola's U.S. business, Avangrid, has ended a merger agreement with PNM Resources after rejecting the latest bid to extend the $4.3 billion deal reached in October 2020.

