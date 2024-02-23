Oil prices down as Fed officials continue to push back on timing of rate cuts

Oil futures are on track for a weekly decline.

Oil Market Gets a Russian Lesson: Sell on the Sound of Cannons

On the second anniversary of the Ukraine invasion and amid ongoing attacks on a vital energy shipping corridor, the oil price is stuck in peacetime.

Woodside to Sell Scarborough JV Stake to Japan's Jera

Woodside Energy said it has agreed to sell 15.1% of the venture developing the Scarborough natural-gas field offshore Australia to Japan's Jera for $1.4 billion as part of a broader strategic relationship.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Repsol, Engie and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

The New Hot Climate Investment Is Heat Itself

Batteries that store heat can replace fossil fuels for steelmaking and other industrial processes.

Chord Energy, Enerplus to Combine in $11 Billion Deal

Chord shareholders would control about two-thirds of the combined company, while Enerplus holders would control the remainder.

Say Goodbye to Dirt Cheap Canadian Oil

Don't cry for U.S. refiners, who will be fine without it-for now.

U.S. Renewable Power Growth Is Setting New Records on the Back of Federal Support

Wind and solar power are projected to become more popular than gas in replacing coal.

Santos Raises Dividend Despite Annual Profit Fall

Santos reported a 33% fall in annual profit on the back of lower production and sales revenue, in a challenging year that included merger talks with Woodside Energy that ultimately went nowhere.

How India Became the World's Most Nimble Energy Buyer

With a rapidly growing population and economy, India is thirsty for oil and natural gas-at the right price.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-24 1115ET