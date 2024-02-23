Woodside to Sell Scarborough JV Stake to Japan's Jera

Woodside Energy said it has agreed to sell 15.1% of the venture developing the Scarborough natural-gas field offshore Australia to Japan's Jera for $1.4 billion as part of a broader strategic relationship.

Oil prices climb after smaller-than-expected weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies

Oil futures climb Thursday after official data show a smaller-than-expected weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories.

Natural Gas Falls Ahead of Storage Report

Natural gas futures gave back some of the previous day's heavy gains with the March contract settling down 2.3%.

The New Hot Climate Investment Is Heat Itself

Batteries that store heat can replace fossil fuels for steelmaking and other industrial processes.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on carbon offsets, Iberdrola, Repsol and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Chord Energy, Enerplus to Combine in $11 Billion Deal

Chord shareholders would control about two-thirds of the combined company, while Enerplus holders would control the remainder.

Say Goodbye to Dirt Cheap Canadian Oil

Don't cry for U.S. refiners, who will be fine without it-for now.

U.S. Renewable Power Growth Is Setting New Records on the Back of Federal Support

Wind and solar power are projected to become more popular than gas in replacing coal.

Santos Raises Dividend Despite Annual Profit Fall

Santos reported a 33% fall in annual profit on the back of lower production and sales revenue, in a challenging year that included merger talks with Woodside Energy that ultimately went nowhere.

How India Became the World's Most Nimble Energy Buyer

With a rapidly growing population and economy, India is thirsty for oil and natural gas-at the right price.

