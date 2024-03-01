Oil prices score back-to-back monthly gains

Oil futures failed to shake off weakness during Thursday's session after a fifth straight monthly rise in U.S. crude inventories, but managed to score back-to-back monthly gains on lingering risks to global supplies.

U.S. Natural Gas Futures Lower After Storage Report

Natural gas futures fell, as withdrawals from U.S. storage last week were larger than expected, but not enough to keep surplus inventories from growing.

Oil Inches Lower on U.S. Crude Stocks Buildup

Oil prices slipped on concerns over reduced demand following a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude stockpiles and ahead of key U.S. inflation data.

Frackers Are Now Drilling for Clean Power

Oil-and-gas companies are accelerating investments in geothermal energy, betting the technologies that fueled the shale revolution can turn the budding industry into a large producer of clean power.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on Technip Energies, U.S. natural gas storage, Hunting, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

U.S. Crude Oil Stocks Rose by 4.2 Million Barrels Last Week

U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 4.2 million barrels last week, surpassing estimates for a rise of 1.5 million barrels.

Uniper Warns on Earnings, Blames Lower Prices

Uniper returned to profitability last year but said it expected lower earnings in 2024 due to likely lower energy prices.

Chevron's $53 Billion Deal for Hess in Jeopardy on Possible Exxon Challenge

The Texas oil company has said it could pre-emptively match the price Chevron offered Hess for its 30% stake in a booming oil prospect off Guyana's coast.

Woodside Energy Annual Net Profit Falls 74%, Payout Ratio Steady

Woodside Energy reported a 74% fall in annual net profit, in large part driven by impairing assets in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and Australia.

Natural Gas Hasn't Been This Cheap in Decades

The lowest inflation-adjusted prices in at least 34 years have drillers throttling down from record production.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-24 0015ET