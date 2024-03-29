Oil ends higher, with U.S. prices up 16% for the quarter

Oil futures settled higher Thursday for the first time in three sessions to tally a solid gain for the quarter and a third straight monthly climb.

U.S. Natural Gas Futures Post Big First-Quarter Losses

U.S. natural gas futures settled higher on a slightly bigger-than-expected 36 Bcf storage draw for last week, but end the first quarter down sharply.

Why Gasoline Prices Are Rising Faster Than Usual This Year

Fuel costs are once again driving inflation. Don't panic.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on crude futures, the rig count, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Canada Had Designs on Being a Hydro Superpower. Now Its Rivers and Lakes Are Drying Up.

About 70% of the country is suffering from abnormally dry or drought conditions, forcing it to start up power plants fueled by gas or coal to meet mushrooming demand.

PetroChina Posts Record Profit, but Revenue Misses Estimates

Chinese state-controlled oil company PetroChina said its annual profit rose to a record due to lower operating expenses, but revenue fell on weaker oil prices.

Big Tech's Latest Obsession Is Finding Enough Energy

The AI boom is fueling an insatiable appetite for electricity, which is creating risks to the grid and the transition to cleaner energy sources.

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Fall by 2 Million Barrels in Week Ended March 15

U.S. crude oil inventories fell by 2 million barrels last week, exceeding forecasts for a draw of 1.2 million barrels.

Biden's EPA Gives Automakers More Leeway to Phase Out Gas-Engine Cars

The Biden administration enacted the strictest-ever rules for tailpipe emissions, while giving automakers more time to comply as the market for electric cars evolves.

Specialist Buyout Firms Cash In on Shale Consolidation

Some private-equity firms backing oil-and-gas producers cashed in on rising consolidation in the U.S. shale industry last year, selling assets for an expected $30.55 billion and fueling distributions to investors.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-24 0015ET