Oil Is Hitting Its Highest Level in Months-Just in Time for Summer Driving Season

Brent crude futures, the benchmark, have climbed 16% in 2024 to just under $90 a barrel, a level last breached in late October.

Brent oil tops $90 on potential for Iranian response to Israeli airstrike

Oil prices finished higher Thursday for a fifth straight session, buoyed by rising tensions in the Middle East after Israel's recent strike on Iran's consulate in Syria.

SEC Accepts Pause on Its Climate Rule

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday it would pause the implementation of its new climate disclosure rule while it fights in court over the measure's legality.

U.S. Natural Gas Futures Settle Lower After Moderate Storage Draw

U.S. natural gas futures fell as inventories remained around 39% above the five-year average.

U.S. Refiners Still Have Gas in the Tank

Disruptions in the Red Sea are helping boost refined fuel prices globally, and U.S. refiners have a distinct advantage.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on the rally in crude prices, European energy majors, Dyna-Mac Holdings, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

U.S. Crude Oil Stockpiles Rose by 3.2 Million Barrels Last Week

U.S. crude oil inventories unexpectedly rose last week, and stocks of gasoline and diesel decreased more than expected while refinery capacity use slipped.

Natural Gas Pioneer Charif Souki Ordered to Pay $100 Million in Damages to Lenders

The ruling stems from disputes with lenders who seized Souki's assets, including his Colorado ranch, yacht and his shares in Tellurian, a Houston-based gas company he co-founded.

SLB to Buy ChampionX in $7.8 Billion Oilfield Services Deal

The oilfield services giant said it agreed to buy ChampionX in a move to expand its presence in the less cyclical production and recovery space.

Natural Gas Prices Go Negative in Texas. Who Wins and Loses.

Prices at the Waha hub have been negative since March 11, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

