Global oil prices fall for a fourth session, with demand and Middle East risks in focus

Global oil prices end lower for a fourth straight day Thursday, while U.S. benchmark crude prices settle with a slight gain.

Woodside Revenue Falls on Lower Prices, Volumes

Woodside Energy said weaker output and lower realized prices for its oil and natural gas drove a drop in sales revenue in its latest quarter.

U.S. Natural Gas Futures Gain Behind Storage Data, Cold Wave

U.S. natural gas futures settled higher after a storage report showed a slight reduction in the inventory surplus, while colder near-term weather trends are likely to lift demand.

BP to Simplify Structure, Trim Leadership Team

BP said the changes are part of a plan to turn it into an integrated energy company and invest more in low-carbon activities.

Santos's Oil, Natural Gas Output Fell 7% in First-Quarter

Santos said its oil and natural gas production fell by 7% in its latest quarter, after its operations were disrupted by bad weather and planned maintenance.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Read about the Panama Canal Authority, North American Construction Group, natural-gas and crude-oil futures, Nel and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

U.S. Says Oil Companies in Venezuela Can Still Operate Despite Regime Oppression

Companies that entered Venezuela after U.S. lifted sanctions must apply for licenses on a case-by-case basis to remain in the country.

U.S. Crude Oil Supplies Rise More Than Expected

Weekly commercial crude storage grew by 2.7 million barrels to 460 million barrels, while analysts predicted an increase of 600,00 barrels.

New Maui Fire Report Shows the Role Hawaiian Electric Power Line Played in Deadly Blaze

Hawaii attorney general's report offers details about high winds and a downed power line on the day catastrophic flames engulfed Lahaina on Maui last summer.

Vinci Buys Majority Stake in Edinburgh Airport

Vinci has bought a majority shareholding in Edinburgh Airport for around $1.6 billion, expanding its network in the U.K. to three airports.

