U.S. oil prices end lower on talk of adequate global supplies

U.S. oil futures ended Thursday's session lower, as reported comments from the International Energy Agency suggest the world's oil supplies will be enough to meet demand.

U.S. Natural Gas Futures Fall on Growing Storage Surplus

Natural gas futures lost ground after the EIA reported a fifth consecutive below-average draw from underground storage, while weather forecasts point to low demand that's likely to swell inventory surpluses into the end of the heating season.

Power Lines Sparked Largest Wildfire in Texas History

Xcel Energy said it believes its own facilities have been involved in starting massive wildfires still raging in Texas.

Exxon Files for Arbitration Over Chevron's Deal for Hess

Dispute involving a stake in an oil project in Guyana intensifies, threatening to scuttle Chevron's $53 billion deal to buy Hess.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on Harbour Energy, Iberdrola, Dyna-Mac, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

U.S. Crude Oil Stocks Rose by 1.4 Million Barrels Last Week

U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 1.4 million barrels, edging out expectations for a rise of 1.3 million barrels.

GE Spinoff Vernova Predicts Doubling of Electricity Production

Power-generation firm GE Vernova provided some guidance to investors and analysts. Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu reckons each share is worth about $112.

Tullow Oil Profit Plunges

Tullow Oil reported a 78% fall in profit for 2023, hit by impairments and write-offs totaling $435 million, but backed its output guidance for the year ahead.

Chevron Plant Closures Show Clean Fuel's Tough Economics

The biodiesel business has been hurt by falling prices for government-controlled credits.

Saudi-Led Oil Producing Nations Extend Output Cuts

Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Algeria all decided to extend their voluntary production cuts through the end of June, instead of easing them at the end of March.

