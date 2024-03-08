Oil prices end lower after U.S. jobs report, posting a loss for the week

Oil futures decline for the week, pressured by concerns over demand.

BP Claws Back $2.3 Million From Ex-CEO

BP clawed back a further $2.3 million from ex-boss Bernard Looney's remuneration package following his dismissal in December.

From Chevron to Occidental, Oil Mergers Run Into New Challenges

M&A has been the big trend in oil and gas for the past six months, with over $190 billion worth of transactions signed in 2023.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on Algonquin Power & Utilities, AltaGas, Eni, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Power Lines Sparked Largest Wildfire in Texas History

Xcel Energy said it believes its own facilities have been involved in starting massive wildfires still raging in Texas.

Exxon Files for Arbitration Over Chevron's Deal for Hess

Dispute involving a stake in an oil project in Guyana intensifies, threatening to scuttle Chevron's $53 billion deal to buy Hess.

U.S. Crude Oil Stocks Rose by 1.4 Million Barrels Last Week

U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 1.4 million barrels, edging out expectations for a rise of 1.3 million barrels.

GE Spinoff Vernova Predicts Doubling of Electricity Production

Power-generation firm GE Vernova provided some guidance to investors and analysts. Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu reckons each share is worth about $112.

Tullow Oil Profit Plunges

Tullow Oil reported a 78% fall in profit for 2023, hit by impairments and write-offs totaling $435 million, but backed its output guidance for the year ahead.

Chevron Plant Closures Show Clean Fuel's Tough Economics

The biodiesel business has been hurt by falling prices for government-controlled credits.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-24 1615ET