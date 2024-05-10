Oil prices mark modest moves for the week with supply-and-demand risks in focus

Oil futures ended lower on Friday, but U.S. and global benchmark prices made only modest moves for the week as traders weighed demand prospects as well as risks to supplies in the Middle East.

BP Co-Leads $111 Million Funding Round by Australian Green-Hydrogen Electrolyzer Company

SYDNEY-British oil giant BP PLC co-led a $111 million capital raise by an Australia-based technology company developing highly efficient electrolyzers to produce lower-cost green hydrogen.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Algonquin Power, John Wood Group and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Energy & Utilities sector.

Shell and Total Talk of Moving to New York. It's No Cure-All.

European energy companies are getting more serious about shifting their stocks to the U.S. in search of higher valuations.

Siemens Energy Lifts Guidance, Targets Gamesea Revamp

The company forecast revenue growth of 10%-12% and a free cash-flow of around EUR1 billion, and said it had initiated a restructuring of its wind business, replacing the unit's CEO in the process.

BP Is Ready to Make Acquisitions. Why It's Looking Beyond Oil.

With prices of clean-energy companies in the doldrums, the British energy giant sees opportunity.

BP Earnings Miss. It's Betting Big on the Gulf of Mexico, Which Should Help.

The company is back to exploring for new oil wells, and some of its most aggressive exploration projects are in the Gulf.

Saudi Aramco Net Income Falls on Declining Crude Oil Volumes

Saudi Arabia's national oil company first-quarter profit fell and missed analysts' forecasts due to a lower volume of crude oil sold and weaker refining and chemicals margins.

Bouygues Backs Guidance on Improved First Quarter

Bouygues said its operating profit from activities rose to EUR26 million and the company reiterated its guidance for 2024 of slightly higher sales and profits compared with 2023.

Bill Gates-Backed Ambri Files for Bankruptcy With Plans to Sell Itself

The battery developer entered chapter 11 blaming a challenging fundraising environment and fallout from an ill-fated effort to become a manufacturer.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-24 1615ET