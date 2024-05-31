May 31, 2024 at 07:15 am EDT

Oil Falls After U.S. Gasoline Inventories Build, Disappointing China Data

Oil prices extended their recent losses following an unexpected build in U.S. gasoline inventories and disappointing factory activity in China.

New Zealand's Biggest Energy User Commits to Long Term

Rio Tinto announced new 20-year power supply deals that will keep Tiwai Point aluminum smelter operational long term, giving the hungriest energy consumer in New Zealand a new lease on life.

U.S. Crude Oil Stocks Fall More Than Expected

Oil stocks fell by 4.2 million barrels - a greater decline than was expected.

Big Oil Companies Will Just Keep Getting Bigger

ConocoPhillips is the latest to bulk up as investors pay up for size.

Oil prices could turn volatile if OPEC+ fails to extend production cuts this weekend

OPEC+ members have incentive to avoid drama this weekend when they decide whether to extend production cuts.

A New Way to Make Solar Panels Cheaper Outside China

The biggest investor in U.S. solar manufacturing is embracing a new technology that reduces the cost of producing the panels.

Brookfield in Talks for $6.59 Billion Deal for France's Neoen

Brookfield Asset Management is in talks to acquire France's Neoen in a deal that values the renewable-power producer's equity at $6.59 billion.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on natural gas storage, AltaGas and partner Vopak, Subsea 7, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Exxon Wins Board Vote by Wide Margin

The company's 12 directors were reelected by an average of 95% of shareholders.

