Oil Falls on U.S. Inflation Concerns

Oil prices traded lower in Europe after the latest U.S. data reinforced prospects of higher-for-longer interest rates, but signs of a tightening physical market limited the downside.

PetroChina's Net Profit Rose on Higher Sales

PetroChina's net profit and revenue rose, primarily due to a rise in sales volume for the Chinese state-controlled oil company's oil and gas products.

In America's Biggest Oil Field, the Ground Is Swelling and Buckling

Land has subsided by as much as 11 inches since 2015 in a prime portion of the Permian Basin, as drillers extract huge amounts of oil and water, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of satellite data.

Exxon Spent Money to Make Money

The oil and gas giant's spending in recent years has opened up a huge gap with Chevron, and it might widen further.

Exxon, Chevron Earnings Fall Back to Earth

The oil companies are still printing big profits, but their postpandemic run of record earnings is slowing down.

NextEra Arm, Squeezed by Niche Financing, Considers Private Capital Raise

NextEra Energy Partners is mulling its options for how to pay bills coming due under an obscure type of financing that has weighed on the company since its stock price tumbled last year.

TotalEnergies Plans $2 Billion Buyback After Profit Beat

TotalEnergies reported higher-than-expected profits in the first three months of the year and said it would buy back $2 billion of shares this quarter.

U.S. Natural Gas Futures Lose Ground on Storage Surplus

U.S. natural gas futures added to the previous day's losses as a weekly inventory report showed a larger-than-expected build in natural gas storage.

Energy Department Gets Power Over Big Grid Projects

In a bid to fast track grid-infrastructure construction, the department is set to become the lead federal agency coordinating environmental approval of major transmission projects.

GE Vernova Stock Bounces Back After Earnings. Here's Why.

One reason for the early drop was that the results weren't a big surprise.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-29-24 1115ET