Can the U.S. Break China's Grip on Solar?

China controls the bulk of the world's solar supply chain. Now, the U.S. is trying to build its own. It will be tough.

Permian Rivals Near Deal to Create $50 Billion Oil-and-Gas Behemoth

Diamondback could announce a deal with the closely held Endeavor Energy Resources as soon as Monday.

Caught in Biden's Natural-Gas Export Fight: Your Utility Bill

The export boom has hitched U.S. prices to volatile global markets.

China's Carbon Emissions Are Set to Decline Years Earlier Than Expected

China's massive rollout of renewable energy is accelerating so fast that climate watchdogs now expect the country's greenhouse gas emissions could peak as soon as this year.

Oil prices post weekly gains amid rising Middle East tensions

Oil futures settled higher for the fifth straight session on Friday, with Brent and WTI prices booking strong weekly gains after escalating Middle East tensions contributed to a significant rise in crude-oil benchmark prices over the past week.

Stricter Soot Limits Will Save Up to $46 Billion in Healthcare Costs, Federal Officials Say

The new EPA air-pollution rule is another blow to the coal industry.

Dutch Pension Fund Sells Major Oil Stakes in $3 Billion Energy Divestment

PFZW says it sold its shares in Shell, BP and TotalEnergies as the companies have made 'insufficient steps' in the transition to cleaner fuel.

How the Rockefellers and Billionaire Donors Pressed Biden on LNG Exports

The president's decision to halt new export terminals follows a campaign by environmental groups funded by wealthy contributors.

Big Oil's Got a New Buzzword

Oil companies want to signal they will still make money from fossil fuels, while taking a flexible approach to the energy transition.

Aker Lifts Payout After Strong Fourth Quarter

Aker Solutions raised its dividend and launched a share-buyback, after it posted above-forecast earnings in the fourth quarter, boosted by the recent closing of a subsea joint venture.

