Oil prices score a nearly 5% weekly gain on Mideast tensions

Oil futures settled Friday at their highest level since October, partly due to fears of a more direct confrontation between Israel and Iran.

Shell Sees Gas Output Above Guidance

Shell said it expects first quarter gas production to beat its previous guidance after a strong start to the year but earnings would be lower than the prior quarter.

China Oilfield Services Suspends Operations of Four Mideast Rigs

China Oilfield Services has suspended operations of drilling rigs related to a multibillion-dollar contract in the Middle East, a setback for China's largest offshore drilling contractor in one of its most important international markets.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on Orsted, Shell, PTT, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Oil Is Hitting Its Highest Level in Months-Just in Time for Summer Driving Season

Brent crude futures, the benchmark, have climbed 18% in 2024 to exceed $90 a barrel for the first time since October.

SEC Accepts Pause on Its Climate Rule

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday it would pause the implementation of its new climate disclosure rule while it fights in court over the measure's legality.

U.S. Natural Gas Futures Settle Lower After Moderate Storage Draw

U.S. natural gas futures fell as inventories remained around 39% above the five-year average.

U.S. Refiners Still Have Gas in the Tank

Disruptions in the Red Sea are helping boost refined fuel prices globally, and U.S. refiners have a distinct advantage.

U.S. Crude Oil Stockpiles Rose by 3.2 Million Barrels Last Week

U.S. crude oil inventories unexpectedly rose last week, and stocks of gasoline and diesel decreased more than expected while refinery capacity use slipped.

Natural Gas Pioneer Charif Souki Ordered to Pay $100 Million in Damages to Lenders

The ruling stems from disputes with lenders who seized Souki's assets, including his Colorado ranch, yacht and his shares in Tellurian, a Houston-based gas company he co-founded.

