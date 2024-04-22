Underground Thermal Energy Networks May Be About to Have Their Moment

These climate-friendly heating-and-cooling systems are drawing support from states, cities, utilities and developers.

One French Company's Lonely Struggle to Survive Fierce Competition From China

After China destroyed Europe's solar-panel industry, the continent struggles with an onslaught against other green sectors.

Oil ends below the day's highs as panic eases over Israel's retaliation against Iran

Oil prices on Friday pared much of their overnight gains to settle with a more modest rise as "calmer heads" prevailed after an apparent retaliatory attack by Israel on Iran.

SLB Tops Revenue Expectations on International Strength

The oil-services company reports adjusted first-quarter earnings of 75 cents a share on revenue of $8.71 billion.

Water Facilities Warned to Improve Cybersecurity as Nation-State Hackers Pounce

The water sector is under pressure to improve cybersecurity protections as hacking threats grow.

The Push to Store Renewable Energy in Massive Salt Caverns

Renewable power is used to produce hydrogen, which is stored in underground caverns until it is needed for green energy.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on E15, Parkland, BP, Nel and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Woodside Revenue Falls on Lower Prices, Volumes

Woodside Energy said weaker output and lower realized prices for its oil and natural gas drove a drop in sales revenue in its latest quarter.

BP to Simplify Structure, Trim Leadership Team

BP said the changes are part of a plan to turn it into an integrated energy company and invest more in low-carbon activities.

Santos's Oil, Natural Gas Output Fell 7% in First-Quarter

Santos said its oil and natural gas production fell by 7% in its latest quarter, after its operations were disrupted by bad weather and planned maintenance.

