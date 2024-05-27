May 27, 2024 at 12:16 am EDT

Inside the Rockefeller Clan's Intensifying Feud With Exxon

They have suffered reversals in their efforts to hold the energy giant to account for climate change, but the family that owes its fortune to oil isn't backing down.

Oil prices end higher, but fall more than 2% for the week

Oil futures finish higher Friday, but notch losses for the week.

Norway's Oil Fund to Vote Against Exxon Mobil Amid Shareholder Rights Concern

Norges Bank Investment Management has joined a growing list of shareholders to air their concerns over a lawsuit filed by Exxon Mobil against two sustainability investor groups.

Wood Rejects Improved $1.9 Billion Bid from Sidara

Wood Group said the offer of 220 pence a share significantly undervalues the company and its growth prospects.

Prices at the Pump Are Dropping Just in Time for Memorial Day Weekend

Preholiday costs are about 5% below their inflation-adjusted average since 2000.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on the U.S. rig count, Naturgy, pipeline operator APA, and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Energy & Utilities sector.

NOAA Predicts the Most Hurricanes It Has Ever Forecast

This season will see between 17 and 25 named storms with winds of 39 miles an hour or higher.

U.K. Utilities' Shares Fall on Election News

Shares across the U.K. utility sector are tumbling on U.K. snap election news and National Grid's surprise, heavily discounted rights issue to fund its new investment plan.

U.S. Crude Oil Stockpiles Rose Last Week

U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 1.8 million barrels last week and gasoline stocks fell, while refineries stepped up their capacity use for a third consecutive week

State Treasurers, Others Urge Exxon Mobil Shareholders to Vote Against CEO

In addition to Exxon Mobil's CEO, the group urged voting out Lead Independent Director Joseph Hooley.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-24 0015ET