Shell Flags Impairment Hit of up to $4.5 Billion

Shell said its fourth-quarter earnings took a hit of up to $4.5 billion in impairments that were offset by significantly higher gas trading, while its overall production volumes are on track to meet targets.

Saudis cut crude prices to all regions amid oil-price weakness

Saudi Aramco on Sunday said it would cut crude prices to all regions, including its largest market in Asia --- a move that comes amid weaker global oil prices.

Washington Heats Up Nuclear Energy Competition With Russia, China

U.S. is putting diplomatic clout behind sales of cutting-edge reactors that have yet to show commercial success.

Southwestern, Chesapeake Near $17 Billion Energy Merger

Southwestern Energy and Chesapeake Energy are close to a merger that would create a roughly $17 billion company and one of the largest U.S. natural-gas producers.

Oil futures score a weekly gain, buoyed by Middle East tensions

Oil futures rose Friday, notching a weekly gain, as rising tensions in the Middle East stoke fears of a wider war that could crimp crude supplies.

Exxon Mobil Expects Up to $2.6 Billion in Upstream Impairments

Exxon Mobil is expecting up to $2.6 billion in impairments in the fourth quarter for its upstream business, mostly related to idled assets in California.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on the U.S. rig count, , Dyna-Mac Holdings' acquisition of Exterran Offshore, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

U.S. Crude Oil Stocks Fell 5.5 Million Barrels Last Week

U.S. crude oil inventories fell more than expected last week, while stocks of gasoline and distillate fuels saw large increases pointing to sluggish demand for products.

Octopus Energy Has Texas-Size Ambitions

Britain's biggest electricity retailer is using AI in its Uber-like approach to overcome the intermittence of wind and solar power.

Energy Company APA to Buy Callon Petroleum in $4.5 Billion Deal

Energy company APA has agreed to buy smaller peer Callon Petroleum in a stock-swap deal valued at about $4.5 billion, including assumed debt.

