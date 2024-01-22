Oil prices end at highest level in a month on supply risks

Oil prices settled Monday at their highest level in about a month, finding support from ongoing risks to global supplies as a rally in U.S. equities lifted prospects for the economy and energy demand.

Sunoco to Buy NuStar Energy in $7.3 Billion Deal

Fuel distributor Sunoco has agreed to buy liquids terminal and pipeline operator NuStar Energy in a stock-swap transaction valued at about $7.3 billion, including assumed debt.

Exxon Sues Two ESG Investors

The oil giant says Arjuna Capital and Follow This want Exxon's oil-and-gas business to shrink, putting them at odds with shareholders.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on Boralex, Petrotal, and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Energy & Utilities sector.

First Solar Buys Peloton's Ohio-Based Manufacturing Facility

The solar-technology company said it acquired the plant that wound down amid declining demand for Peloton's bikes and treadmills.

SLB Tops Earnings Estimates and Boosts Dividend. International Growth Is Strong.

The oil services provider posts adjusted earnings of 86 cents a share, beating analysts' forecasts by 2 cents.

The Multibillion-Dollar Clean Energy Bet Gone Wrong

Offshore wind turbines are proving too risky for many utilities.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Fall More Than Expected

Crude-oil stockpiles declined by a greater-than-expected 2.5 million barrels last week, while supplies of gasoline and diesel continued to rise, government data showed.

Oil-Demand Growth Slowdown Marks Return to Prepandemic Trends

Global oil-demand growth slowed significantly at the end of last year and is expected to weaken further, marking a return to prepandemic trends, according to the IEA.

China Goes All In on Green Industry to Jolt Ailing Economy

Capital is pouring into factories that make items such as electric vehicles, batteries and renewable-energy gear as Beijing looks for new sources of growth.

