Oil prices end higher as traders assess supply-and-demand outlook

Oil futures settled higher Monday, recouping a portion of last week's losses as traders continued to weigh the prospects for crude supply and demand.

Natural Gas Hasn't Been This Cheap in Decades

The lowest inflation-adjusted prices in at least 34 years have drillers throttling down from record production.

Iran Reduces Near-Weapons-Grade Stockpile, Defying Expectations

The country has amassed enough weapons-grade material for several nuclear weapons but recently pulled back from expanding its stockpile.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on Sasol, Korea Electric Power, and more in the latest Market Talks concerning the Energy and Utilities sectors.

Oil Market Gets a Russian Lesson: Sell on the Sound of Cannons

On the second anniversary of the Ukraine invasion and amid ongoing attacks on a vital energy shipping corridor, the oil price is stuck in peacetime.

Woodside to Sell Scarborough JV Stake to Japan's Jera

Woodside Energy said it has agreed to sell 15.1% of the venture developing the Scarborough natural-gas field offshore Australia to Japan's Jera for $1.4 billion as part of a broader strategic relationship.

The New Hot Climate Investment Is Heat Itself

Batteries that store heat can replace fossil fuels for steelmaking and other industrial processes.

Chord Energy, Enerplus to Combine in $11 Billion Deal

Chord shareholders would control about two-thirds of the combined company, while Enerplus holders would control the remainder.

Say Goodbye to Dirt Cheap Canadian Oil

Don't cry for U.S. refiners, who will be fine without it-for now.

U.S. Renewable Power Growth Is Setting New Records on the Back of Federal Support

Wind and solar power are projected to become more popular than gas in replacing coal.

